Services
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 442-0702
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery
Doylestown, PA
Resources
Danuta Wyszynski Obituary
Danuta Wyszynski

Perth Amboy - Danuta Magryta Wyszynski, 86, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Born in Sitno, Poland, Danuta came to the United States at age 17 and became a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. After arriving here, she began her study of art and painting under the watchful guidance of the famed painter, Lajosz Markos. In 1958, she joined the National Academy of Art in New York City and began painting portraits studying under Robert Philips. Throughout her life, Danuta continued to paint portraits and landscapes, including the entire coast of Perth Amboy over a thirty year period, documenting the progress of change within her home city. She was a graduate of the former Saint Mary's High School, and afterwards, she married her dear husband, Hieronim "Henry" Wyszynski.

She was very involved in social, religious and philanthropic causes throughout her life, including the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, the Perth Amboy ZPA, the United Poles of America Credit Union and, the Perth Amboy Cultural Society. She was a devout catholic and a long time communicant of Saint Stephen's Church and, a member of the Order of Secular Franciscans. She was kind, generous, caring and giving, especially helping out those who came to America from her home country of Poland.

Danuta is predeceased by her husband Henry in 2013 and her sisters, Halina Stroczynski and Boleslawa Wojcinski; she is survived by her brother Romuald Magryta and his wife Maria of Poughkeepsie, NY, and; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 9th from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be at 1:00 PM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home and again on Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -