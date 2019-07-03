Services
Rossi Funeral Home
1937 Westfield Ave
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908 322 8038
David Boysen
Mountainside - David A. Boysen, 73, of Mountainside, NJ died peacefully on July 1 2019 at his residence.

Services will be private.

David was born in Montclair, NJ grew up in Scotch Plains, NJ lived in North Plainfield and settled to Mountainside several years ago. He was a 1963 graduate of SPF High School. David was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for the American Water Co. in Plainfield for over 35 years as a Meter Reader and Trouble Shooter. David was an artist, avid reader, history buff and a fresh water fisherman.

David is survived by his daughter Christina Boysen, Brother Richard W. and wife Virginia, Sisters Lorraine Gregory and husband Marshall and Christine Nizzardo and husband Angelo. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews.
Published in Courier News on July 3, 2019
