David Arthur "Sandy" Heinlein
David Arthur "Sandy" Heinlein passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, in one of his favorite spots to meditate and find peace.
David was born in Piscataway, NJ, on August 30, 1947. During his life, he traveled extensively and pursued varied studies and hobbies, including the martial arts as well as reading and writing in Japanese. Most notably, David was a published poet and language instructor who was celebrated by his family as well as the artistic community.
We will miss him, gone so suddenly from our lives: sisters Carol and Alice, nephews Robin and Jeremy, niece Randa, and brothers-in-law David and Paul, as well as friends and esteemed colleagues.
Devoted son to David M. and Elizabeth O. Heinlein. Ambassador of international understanding. Amherst College alumnus. Griffis researcher. Peace activist. He was a poet and a calligrapher. He was an educator. He loved all things Japanese. His ties with family and friends were always strong and loving.
A memorial service will be held in David's memory at Christ Church Episcopal in New Brunswick on Tuesday, January 14, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to support the Christ Church Interfaith Rotating Men's Shelter. Please make check payable to "Christ Church" and note on memo line "homeless shelter." Christ Church Episcopal, 5 Paterson St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020