David C. Kay
Martinsville - David C. Kay, 94, of Martinsville passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He will be remembered for his intellect and age-defying athleticism. Born in Bloomfield, he served his country in US Army in World War II and worked as a chemical engineer at National Starch.
Dave was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Frances Kay, his parents, Lillian and William Kay and his brother, William L. Kay. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Sheehan of Glenwood, MD, Susan and Thomas Campbell of Annandale, NJ, Judy Kay and Patrick Quinn of Austin, TX, and 5 grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held for family/friends 6-9 pm Friday, March 22 at Alfonso's Trattoria at 99 W. Main St, Somerville, NJ. Charitable donations can be made to Fish (www.fishdunellenarea.org).
Published in Courier News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019