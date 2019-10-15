Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
David D'Alonzo, 92, of New Brunswick, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home. Born in Pleasantville, he lived most of his life in New Brunswick area.

David served his county in the United States Navy during WWII. He attended Rutgers University, later becoming a Master Plumber at Rutgers University for 25 years, and an instructor for Local 432. David was active in his community; he was member/trustee for BPOE #324 and coached recreation in New Brunswick. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Yankees, Eagles, Giants, Rutgers Athletics, and golf.

David was predeceased by his wife, Claire D'Alonzo in 2017. He is survived by his sons and their wives, David and Patricia, Robert and Mary, and James and Debra; grandchildren, Cara, Christopher, Amy, Jeffrey, Daniel, Thomas and Allison; and great grandchildren, David, Ava, Sophia and Ella. David will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 8:30-10 AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.crowdrise.com/teamshamrock.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
