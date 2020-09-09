David F. Angalet



David F. Angalet, age 72, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born and raised in New Brunswick, he is a 1966 graduate of New Brunswick High School. He was a member of the very first class at Middlesex County College and one of its first scholarship recipients. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.



He is predeceased by his parents - William Angalet and Elizabeth (Filep) Angalet.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Sheila (Christiansen), their children - David CW, his wife Katalin (Magyar-Angalet) and beloved grandson Barnabas and grandchild to be of East Brunswick, Heather Elyse, Brittany Liane, Daniel Phillip and Ashley Nicole - of Edison, and Paul Fricovsky and his wife Lisa (Breault-Fricovsky) and their girls Faith and Lillian of Cranbury, and his brother Bruce Angalet and his wife, Lynn and their son, Jason, of California.



He also leaves behind a menagerie of loving, rescued furry and feathered family, none of whom will miss him as much as his buddy Double who will greatly miss watching fishing shows curled up on the couch purring the afternoons away with him.



After the army, he worked several years for Paris Auto Parts, then several smaller companies until he joined the crew of a major international medical supply company and retired in 2006 from there after 26 years of dedicated service. Throughout his career he was always willing to put in the hard work and help others when they were in need. This was most obvious during the countless hours he worked when tragedy hit on 9/11. He and his co-workers worked endless hours to ensure that they could get vital medical supplies to those who would desperately need them even though at the time we did not fully understand what had happened.



A devoted family man, he was most proud of the achievements of those he loved. You could often find him on the sidelines at soccer games, working the snack bar at Pop Warner events and marching band shows.



An avid hobbyist, he was always happy to share his skills and knowledge with others - especially his children. With his woodworking skills, he lovingly crafted hand hewn toys for his children. His many wood entries in the Middlesex County Fair earned him an invitation to judge the division which he did for many years.



Not only did he master woodworking, but he was the master of an award winning garden as well. He carefully tended fruits, vegetables and more and taught all his children to love and respect the earth.



But perhaps his greatest avocation was fishing. From an early age, he enjoyed taking rod and reel and finding a quiet spot to think and fish. This love grew to all season fishing - ice fishing in winter, fly fishing in the spring, then ocean, lake and river trips to round out the year. The stories he accumulated over the years were more than your standard "fish tale". Things like bringing home baby alligators to paying parkway tolls with fish were always shared with much glee.



In his later years, he became a dedicated and hard-working volunteer of his church - Magyar Reformed Church. You could always find him in the kitchen, cooking and supervising everything from stuffed cabbage, kolbasz, hurka, chicken paprikas, kalacs and more. It was only when his health started failing that he was forced to leave so much of what he loved.



Dave's family apologizes for the length of this obituary, but also feels that a life so fully lived needs to also be fully celebrated.



A Celebration of Life service will be held, 11 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Magyar Reformed Church, 175 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ. The family will be receiving guests from 10 A.M. until service time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.



Services entrusted to Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store