David F Czachur
David F. Czachur, 76, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson at Somerset Medical Center. Born in Somerville, he grew up in Bound Brook and graduated from Bound Brook High School before serving proudly in the U.S Army stationed at Picatinny Arsenal. He resided in Randolph and Middlesex before moving back to Bound Brook with his beloved wife Mary of 53 years. He was employed by George Mathewson Co. of Newark for 55 years becoming president for 20 years before retiring in 2020. He was currently working for Fullerton Ford as a parts delivery person, which gave him great pleasure.
David and his wife Mary were very active and devoted members of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex where David formerly served on the church executive committee, was a lector, eucharistic minister, and taught CCD. He was one of the founding/charter members who started the OLMV Knight of Columbus Council 12700, serving as a Past Grand Knight and holding several officer positions including current treasurer since the council's inception. In addition, he was instrumental in organizing all the K of C and church fundraisers, fondly known as "The Omelette Man" at all the K of C breakfasts for his love for cooking. He was also a member of the K of C Commodore John Barry 4th Degree Assembly, Dunellen and the Middlesex American Legion Post 306.
David and his wife Mary were also very active with the annual Christina S. Walsh Breast Cancer Foundation Fundraiser at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, country and classic music, was an avid cook at home and was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was always living life to its fullest and loved sharing a great joke whenever he could. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his father, Frank Czachur. Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary M. (Laggan) Czachur, his loving daughter, Christine and fiancé Brian Koscienski, his loving mother, Veronica (Hartz) Czachur, siblings, Eileen Ambrose and husband Jim, Monica Dimauro, Paul and husband Bill Larkin, Steven and wife Irene, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, followed by inurnment at William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Christina S. Walsh Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 401, New Brunswick, NJ 08903, www.Christinaswalshbcf.org or to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 150 Harris Ave., Middlesex, NJ 08846. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton, NJ. To leave condolences, please visit www.kimblefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020