David Geren, III
Reidsville, NC - David Geren, III, 62, of Reidsville, NC, and formerly of Bound Brook, NJ passed away Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. in Reidsville, NC.
David was born in Somerville, NJ on January 11, 1957, a son of Olga (Patullo) Geren, of Bangor, PA and the late David Geren, Jr.
He was employed as an ironworker for the Iron Workers Union Local 11 in Newark, NJ. David was a graduate of Bound Brook High School in Bound Brook, NJ where he was a member of the wrestling team. Dave loved history and spending his time hiking, fishing, cooking, metal detecting, and playing with his dogs.
He was a member of Lively Stone Baptist Church in Pelham, NC.
In addition to his mother, Olga, David is survived by a daughter, Danielle Geren, a sister, Dina Geren-Bocko, a brother, Donald Geren, girlfriend Melanie Marie Tomaro, first wife Dona (DiLeo) Geren and his second wife Nancy (Solook) Geren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery Portland, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Geren Family, c/o the funeral home 4 Lillian Lane Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019