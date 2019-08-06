|
David Hanna
Flemington, NJ - David N. Hanna, age 67 years, of Raritan Township, NJ, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Hunterdon Medical Center, Raritan Township.
Born in Somerville, NJ, December 29, 1951, son of the late Clifford and Bessie Miller Hanna, he had resided most of his life in Readington Township and had resided in Hunterdon County all his life.
A 1970 graduate of Hunterdon Central High School, Flemington, NJ, David was a farmer. He was formerly employed by Eaton-Yale Materials Corp., Flemington, and was a member of the NJ National Guard.
Farming was his life and he enjoyed fishing and spending time with kids, especially his nieces and nephews.
David was pre-deceased by two brothers, Jerry Hanna in 1972 and Thomas Hanna in 1992.
Surviving are a sister, Judy Fennell of Flemington, NJ; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Carrol Hanna of Springville, Iowa, Jack and Mary Lou Hanna of Bethlehem, PA. and Mark and Bonnie Hanna of Flemington, NJ; eight nieces and nephews, Bette Brock Donah, Keith Brock, Rob Hanna, John Hanna, Jr., Amy Hanna, Dennis Hanna, Jeff Hanna and Cliff Hanna; and fourteen great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ, followed by interment in Union Cemetery, Ringoes, NJ. Calling hours will be Wednesday 7:00-9:00 PM and Thursday 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Fresh Air Fund, 633 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10017.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 6, 2019