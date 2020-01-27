|
David James "Bay June" Stewart, Jr.
New Brunswick - David James "Bay June" Stewart, Jr., 70, of New Brunswick, died January 20, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in Macon County, Al
He owned and operated B & J Paving Company, New Brunswick and formerly worked at Wonder Bread, East Brunswick. Predeceased by parents, David J. Stewart, Sr. and Alberta Johnson. Left to cherish his memory are 4 children, Deidre Kirkland and Nickeya Steward of Mt. Holly, NJ, Tenesha Johnson Averette of Plainsboro, Sharon Denise Anderson of No. Brunswick, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 6 siblings, Clayton, Predenise Baker, Minnie Weaver, Phyllis Taylor, of New Brunswick, Dale Kennedy of Birmingham, AL, and Kathy Johnson of Hardaway. AL, niece and nephew, Lisa and Jeffrey K. Stewart and host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing is 7-9pm, Thursday, Jan. 30, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service is 10am, Friday, Jan. 31, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 239 George St., New Brunswick Burial will be held at St. Peters Cemetery, New Brunswick.
