Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
239 George St.
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James "Bay June" Stewart Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David James "Bay June" Stewart Jr. Obituary
David James "Bay June" Stewart, Jr.

New Brunswick - David James "Bay June" Stewart, Jr., 70, of New Brunswick, died January 20, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in Macon County, Al

He owned and operated B & J Paving Company, New Brunswick and formerly worked at Wonder Bread, East Brunswick. Predeceased by parents, David J. Stewart, Sr. and Alberta Johnson. Left to cherish his memory are 4 children, Deidre Kirkland and Nickeya Steward of Mt. Holly, NJ, Tenesha Johnson Averette of Plainsboro, Sharon Denise Anderson of No. Brunswick, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 6 siblings, Clayton, Predenise Baker, Minnie Weaver, Phyllis Taylor, of New Brunswick, Dale Kennedy of Birmingham, AL, and Kathy Johnson of Hardaway. AL, niece and nephew, Lisa and Jeffrey K. Stewart and host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing is 7-9pm, Thursday, Jan. 30, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service is 10am, Friday, Jan. 31, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 239 George St., New Brunswick Burial will be held at St. Peters Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -