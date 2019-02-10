Services
David Jerome Guzak


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Jerome Guzak

Stroudsburg, PA - David Jerome Guzak, age 95, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away January 26, 2019, in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born April 27, 1923, to parents John and Anna Guzak. He attended East Stroudsburg, PA, schools graduating from East Stroudsburg High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. David attended East Stroudsburg University and graduated with a B.S. in Secondary Education in 1951 and later with a Master's Degree in Education from Rutgers University in 1955. He served as a teacher and administrator with the Edison, New Jersey school district for 32 years. He was a life member of the National Education Association and the New Jersey Education Association. He was a member of the Stroudsburg Lions Club and St. Matthews Catholic Church of East Stroudsburg, PA. He was predeceased by his beloved soulmate, Ellen Smolka, his first wife, Marie (Rundle) Guzak, and brothers, Col. Frank Randolph and Lt. Col. Peter Guzak. Surviving are his sister-in-law, Joanne Guzak, of Vero Beach, FL, and nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were made with Zabor Funeral Home in Parma, Ohio, and services were held on Wed. Feb. 6, 2019 at the funeral home and Holy Cross Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations may be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church, 200 Brodhead Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
