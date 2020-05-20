|
David Keith Richards
Piscataway - David Keith Richards, 60, died suddenly at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in New Brunswick to the late Calvin and Rose (Pokotello) Richards, he grew up in South Bound Brook and then settled to Piscataway.
Dave retired as Superintendent from Warrenbrook Golf Course and then worked as a crossing guard for the Township of Piscataway. He enjoyed his time outdoors, liked to work with his hands and was an avid animal lover. He also enjoyed his motorcycle, loved his family and liked to watch movies and eat pizza.
Dave leaves behind his loving daughter Meghan Richards, son Steven Renaud and his wife Samantha all of Piscataway and son Michael Bacallao and his wife Kait Schadt of North Brunswick. He will be missed by three grandsons, many nieces and nephews and by his brother Carl of Independence, VA.
A family gathering was held at Piscataway Funeral Home with a private burial following. Please visit www.Piscat awayFuneralHome.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in Courier News from May 20 to May 21, 2020