Palmer Twp. - David L. Wilson, 83, of Palmer Twp., Pa., formerly of North Plainfield, NJ, and Whitehouse Station, NJ, passed away on July 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, PA. Born on June 17, 1937 in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Anna Elizabeth Gordon Wilson. His career was spent primarily as a computer programmer and systems analyst. For 20 years in North Plainfield he was known as "Good Neighbor Dave". He was active in his church there, serving on the council and singing in the choir. He was a quiet, loyal man, devoted to his wife, family, and friends. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling, sunning by the pool, and- as always- a good joke. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jack Wilson. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy Johnsen Wilson, his sons, Stephen Wilson and his wife Nicole of State College, Pa. and D. Scott Wilson and his wife Nicole D. of Randolph, NJ. He is also survived by his twin sister, Lois Bicknell and her husband Jack of Meredith, New Hampshire, his sister-in-law Patty Wilson of Williamsburg, VA. Additionally, he is survived by his loving grandchildren, Mason, Riley and Devon Wilson. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of David to St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, Pa. 18015 or Spruce Run Lutheran Church, 442 W. Hill Road, Glen Gardner, NJ. 08826.









