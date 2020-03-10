|
David Longo
Jamesburg - David Longo, 51 of Ocean City, MD, formerly of Jamesburg died Monday March 9th at his home.
Born in New Brunswick, David grew up in Jamesburg and lived in Old Bridge and Matawan before moving to Ocean City 15 years ago.
He was employed for the past 8 years by Ocean Services, Ocean City. Previously he was a manager for the Wendy's chain of restaurants throughout New Jersey.
David was an honorable mention All-State soccer player as a student at Monroe Twp. High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his parents John and Marcia (McMahon) Longo of Jamesburg, his brother John Longo III of Jamesburg, his sister Coleen (Longo) Rutsky and her husband Paul of Jamesburg, his four nieces Julia and Amanda Longo and Jenna and Danielle Rutsky and his nephew John Rutsky.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday March 13th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Cremation will be private.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 6-9 p.m. and Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020