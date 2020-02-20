|
|
David M. Henderson
South Amboy - David M. Henderson, age 85, of South Amboy, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy. David was born and raised in Macomb, IL to the late Marshall and Ruth Henderson where he resided until moving to New Jersey nearly 40 years ago. Before his retirement, Mr. Henderson worked as an electrical engineer with Lucent Technologies. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Services were private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020