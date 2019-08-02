|
|
David Mastromonico
Carteret - David Mastromonico, 47 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick.
Born in Jersey City, Dave resided there before settling in Carteret 38 years ago. He was a graduate of Carteret High School and a member of Carteret Knights of Columbus Post 1280 as well as St. Demetrius Men's Club. Dave was an avid golfer, traveler and New York Ranger and San Diego Charger fan. As an animal lover, Dave always enjoyed taking care of his family's dogs.
David was predeceased by his father, Dominic Mastromonico as well as his sister, Pattiann Mastromonico. Surviving are his mother, Pat Mastromonico; siblings, Pamela Emerson and her husband Mark, Susan Matsikoudis and her husband Phil, John Mastromonico, Sharon Grasso and her husband Michael, Karen Gomm and her husband Kevin. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Kerry, Brian, Colleen, Alexander, Melanie, Michael and Nicholas.
Funeral services will begin at 11am on Monday, August 5, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 as well as Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019