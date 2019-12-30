|
David Michael Kichula
Hightstown - David Michael Kichula, of Hightstown, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. He was 68.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, David grew up in Middlesex, NJ, where he was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) and also participated in the band. David went on to receive his BS degree in Chemistry from Cook College at Rutgers University. He was the owner of Air Consulting Services for the past 22 years, which also included Basement Technologies of Central Jersey. David has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hightstown, where he served as an Elder and Treasurer.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, do-it-yourself projects, and reading, and was an avid sports fan, with a special allegiance to the Yankees and NY Giants. David also loved music (Beatles & Bob Dylan) and sang in the church choir for over 30 years. Above all else, he treasured time with his family and his grandchildren.
Predeceased by his parents, David and Lydia (Guenther) Kichula and his sister, Debbie Schneekloth; he is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia D'Apolito; his children and their spouses, Jennifer (Kichula) and Dan Virgil IV, Derek and Elena Kichula, and Katie Kichula; his 3 grandchildren, Madelin, Palmer and William; his 2 sisters, Cindy Henyon and husband, Gil, and Lydia Slangan and husband, Gary; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hightstown, 320 North Main Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to Camp Kesem Chestnut Hill by visiting campkesem.org/find-a-camp/camp-kesem-chestnut-hill and selecting "Make a Donation".
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019