David Miller
1942 - 2020
Bridgewater - On Thursday, July 16, 2020, David Miller, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend entered into eternal rest at the age of 78.

Pop Pop, as he was affectionately known, was born on April 12, 1942 at the Somerville Medical Center in Somerville, NJ to the late Claude and Edith (Johnson) Miller of Bridgewater, NJ.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (Betty), his four children, Vicki Leonard (Kenny), Robin Taylor, David Jr. and Lance (Dreana), four sisters, Anna Murdock, Hannah Avant, Mary Williams and Sarah Ashley and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, grands, great grands, extended family, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours 5pm-8pm on Thursday, July 23, at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 519 Mercer St., Bridgewater. Funeral Service 10am on Friday, July 24, OUTSIDE on the lawn across from the Church. Interment to follow at the New Cemetery, So. Bridge St., Somerville




Published in Courier News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
