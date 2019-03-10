|
|
David N. Brown
North Brunswick - David N. Brown died March 6, 2019 in Newark. He was 56.
Born in Plainfield to the late Norris Frederick "Fred" and Mary K. (Karculas) Brown, he was a lifelong North Brunswick resident. He was currently a golf course maintenance worker for Somerset County.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Brian F. Brown. Surviving are two brothers - Jonathan H. Brown of North Brunswick and Stephen F. Brown and his wife Deanna of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his sister Tanis M. Boskovich and her husband Frank of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews - Elizabeth Barrett and her husband Shawn, Bryan Boskovich and his wife Autumn, Caitlin Brown and Natalie Brown; and great nieces and nephews - Bryson and Brevan Boskovich and Ethan, Jonah and Levi Barrett.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019