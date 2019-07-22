|
David Naim Abisleiman
Somerset - David Naim Abisleiman, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Cornell Hospital in NYC. He was 93. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he came to the United States in 1988. He lived in Michigan before moving to Somerset in 1989.
David owned many businesses throughout his life. Currently he and his family own Evelyn's and Barca City restaurants in New Brunswick.
He was Dean of the Lebanese Forces North America, and has the distinction of being the oldest member in the US and Canada. He was a communicant of St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Somerset. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Nadia (Ayoub) Abisleiman; his sons Samy Abisleiman of Surfside, FL, Alexi Abisleiman and his wife Roula, of Toms River, Naji Abisleiman of Someret, and Gus Sleiman of Somerset; his daughters and son-in-laws Rima and Chuck Zoghby of Highland Park and Zeina and Elias Kozah of South Brunswick; his sister Abla Khoury of Lebanon, his brother Neman Abisleiman of Lebanon; and his beloved 8 grandchildren.
Friends and relatives may call on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, and on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, 11:00 am, at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, Easton Ave and Reeves St. in Somerset. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. A Mercy Meal will be held at the Pines Manor in Edison immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's name to either St. Sharbel Church or Lebanese Information Center, POB 7603, North Brunswick, NJ 08902. You may sign the condolence online guestbook for the family at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 22, 2019