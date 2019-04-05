|
David P. Barrood
Somerset - David P. Barrood, Sr. died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital.
Born in New Brunswick to the late William and Najebe (Farhart) Barrood he moved to Somerset 50 years ago. He was a founder and realtor for Barrood Real Estate in Somerset and Brunswick since the 1940s. He loved life and was very active in his community
Mr. Barrood was a communicant of St. Matthias R.C. Church and St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, both in Somerset. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks 324 in New Brunswick and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 370. He served in the United States Army during World War II.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and sibling. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four siblings - Louis Barrood, Sr., Adele Antonios, Abraham Barrood, and Edward Barrood. Surviving are his wife Mary (Abdalla) Barrood; five children - David P. Barrood, Jr. and his wife Sonia of Monmouth Junction, Paul W. Barrood and his wife Robyn of Kendall Park, Karen Barrood-Semaan and her husband Claude of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Louis G. Barrood and his wife Amal of Somerset and James C. Barrood of Somerset; his brother Phillip W. Barrood, of North Brunswick; five sisters - Sister Rose Barrood of New Brunswick, Jennie Meseroll of Kendall Park, Lulu Thompson and Marie Kerekes of New Brunswick, and Grace Forrest of North Brunswick; and twelve grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by an 11:30 AM Mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at St Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019