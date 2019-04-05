Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barrood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Barrood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David P. Barrood Obituary
David P. Barrood

Somerset - David P. Barrood, Sr. died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital.

Born in New Brunswick to the late William and Najebe (Farhart) Barrood he moved to Somerset 50 years ago. He was a founder and realtor for Barrood Real Estate in Somerset and Brunswick since the 1940s. He loved life and was very active in his community

Mr. Barrood was a communicant of St. Matthias R.C. Church and St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, both in Somerset. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks 324 in New Brunswick and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 370. He served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and sibling. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four siblings - Louis Barrood, Sr., Adele Antonios, Abraham Barrood, and Edward Barrood. Surviving are his wife Mary (Abdalla) Barrood; five children - David P. Barrood, Jr. and his wife Sonia of Monmouth Junction, Paul W. Barrood and his wife Robyn of Kendall Park, Karen Barrood-Semaan and her husband Claude of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Louis G. Barrood and his wife Amal of Somerset and James C. Barrood of Somerset; his brother Phillip W. Barrood, of North Brunswick; five sisters - Sister Rose Barrood of New Brunswick, Jennie Meseroll of Kendall Park, Lulu Thompson and Marie Kerekes of New Brunswick, and Grace Forrest of North Brunswick; and twelve grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by an 11:30 AM Mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at St Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now