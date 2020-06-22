David and I pretty much grew up together although a difference of 9 years.

We shared an interest in cars and more cars. We went to boat shows and enjoyed sporting events. I spent much of my 20's and early 30's at the Rubin house. My mother and David's father were brother and sister. Gloria many times referred to me as her 3rd son. I miss terribly all the goings on at 26 Penn Street. The house was full of laughter, loud TV, barking dogs. Night time in the pool was purely a blast mostly with some pizza and or Carvel ice cream.

Unfortunately life has many changes and in time we make adjustments.

I'm goiyfvzing to miss you David as I have missed Lloyd and Gloria.

I will make adjustments.

Ron Reuben

