David and I pretty much grew up together although a difference of 9 years.
We shared an interest in cars and more cars. We went to boat shows and enjoyed sporting events. I spent much of my 20's and early 30's at the Rubin house. My mother and David's father were brother and sister. Gloria many times referred to me as her 3rd son. I miss terribly all the goings on at 26 Penn Street. The house was full of laughter, loud TV, barking dogs. Night time in the pool was purely a blast mostly with some pizza and or Carvel ice cream.
Unfortunately life has many changes and in time we make adjustments.
I'm goiyfvzing to miss you David as I have missed Lloyd and Gloria.
I will make adjustments.
David Paul Rubin
formerly Fords - David Paul Rubin, formerly from Fords. passed away peacefully at his South Carolina home on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a valiant 2 year battle with cancer. He was the elder son of Lloyd and Gloria (Sunshine) Rubin, deceased. He is survived by his wife Judith, his brother Mitchell Rubin and his wife Patricia and their children Sarah and Aaron Rubin, and a great many cousins.
David shared his engaging smile, sense of humor and "radio voice" with all of us including the thousands of people whom he photographed during his long career. He was dedicated to providing them with the valuable gift of memories and a moment caught out of time.
Always an Eagle Scout with a gentle heart, David cared more for others than himself. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and lifelong friends, his legendary storytelling, and for enthusiastically following NASCAR, playing golf and cheering for the NY Giants.
Burial services were held privately in Mt. Pleasant SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider either a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or planting a tree in David's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.