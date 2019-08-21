|
|
David Richard Burdick
Roosevelt - David Richard Burdick AKA Dave, Dad, Big G, G, Grandpa, Uncle Dave, Mr. B died on August 18, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York of late Zelda Pozemsky and Al Burdick. David graduated from North Plainfield High School where he was voted captain of the high school state champion football team. He also served in the Army National Guard, opened "David's Famous Restaurant" in Somerset, New Jersey, and graduated from Trenton State before beginning his career as a commercial foods teacher at East Brunswick Vo Tech. Dave was well known as a vendor at the Englishtown flea market. He worked hard and gave freely. His hobbies included gardening, and his annual gingerbread house extravaganza. To know Dave was to love Dave. He was a gentle giant because a heart like his wouldn't fit in an ordinary-sized guy. If you stopped by his home in Roosevelt, NJ, you tasted his cooking, sat for hours enjoying his company and took the time to look up and see the stars. He loved hard and never kept score. He saw the good in everyone. He was as loyal as they come. Take the highest number you can think of and multiply it by itself - that is how lucky all of us were to call Dave our son, brother, grandpa, uncle, friend… and especially our Dad.
Dave is survived by his daughters Heather Burdick Florzcak and Shana Burdick Hospelhorn; their husbands Peter Florzcak and Clark Hospelhorn; granddaughter Samantha Mayteka Dunbar and her husband Jim Dunbar; grandsons Cole & Ty Hospelhorn; great grandson Luke Dunbar; brother Barry Burdick and his wife Shari; nieces, nephews and a grand-niece.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home followed by burial at Roosevelt Cemetery, Eleanor Lane, Roosevelt.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019