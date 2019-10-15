|
David Ross Kartman
Somerset - David Ross Kartman of Somerset, NJ was born May 21, 1949 and passed away October 13, 2019. David is survived by his daughter Amy, his son David M., daughter-in-law Laura, grandsons David A. and Matrim and his brothers Tom and Paul. David was a member of the Franklin High School graduating class of 1967. David served in the US Army and National Guard for many years and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked most of his life as a contractor but his greatest achievement and lasting legacy was the caring, kind and loving way in which he treated his family and all those whom came to know him. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church at 2:45 PM. 109 New Amwell Road, Hillsborough, NJ (Corner of New Amwell & Auten Roads). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved parents, Paul and Teresa Kartman.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019