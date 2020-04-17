|
|
David S. Batruch
North Plainfield - On April 13th, 2020 David S. Batruch from North Plainfield, NJ was sadly taken from us. Son of Virginia and Walter Batruch he lived most of his life in New Jersey. He worked at three full time jobs including Thermionics in North Plainfield, NJ, AIM (Automatic Injection Molding) in Berkeley Heights, NJ and the Parking Authority of North Plainfield, NJ before he retired. For several years he lived with his daughter Lisa Batruch and son-in-law Corey Small before moving into long term care due to health issues. He was known by many for his love of bingo. People would watch him in awe at the amount of bingo boards he would play and never use a chip. He knew every number on every board! He was even highlighted in the paper for winning a large progressive jackpot 40 years ago. David had many family and friends that frequented bingo with him as well. He loved food! There were always lots of treats in the house for family and friends. Scallops were his absolute favorite dish! For many years his brother Robert Batruch would take him on rides to the Delaware Water Gap, the beach, and Round Valley reservoir which he loved so much. He always had a smile on his face and wanted to make everyone happy. A lover of music, comedy, old movies, TV shows, and game shows. He loved "The Price is Right" and even got to see it live at the state theatre in New Brunswick, NJ. Over the years he adopted many animals that he loved dearly. His main love were dogs and especially Girl, Shadow, Daisy and Ace. David is survived by his beloved daughter Lisa Batruch and son-in-law Corey Small, 3 loving brothers Walter L. Batruch and brother-in-law Terrence J. Maletic of Glendale, NY, James Batruch and brother-in-law Charles Troiano of Akron, Ohio, and Robert Batruch of Clinton Township, NJ. A nephew Christopher Batruch and wife Jackie Trippeer Batruch of Brooklyn, NY, several cousins, and 2 pseudo sons Michael Strandberg of Raritan, NJ and Keith Autocunas of Bound Brook, NJ.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Emily Batruch.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020