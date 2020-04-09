|
|
David S. Lapinski
Parlin - David S. Lapinski of Parlin passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 76 years old. Born in Mocanaqua, Pa to the late Stanley and Ada (Kropelnitski) Lapinski he moved to New Jersey in 1961 and began his 40-plus year career working for the airlines. He settled and raised his family in Parlin for 53 years. Dave loved gardening, wood working and spending time with his family as the patriarch, "Pop". He was a lifelong member of the Madison Park Fire Company, where he served for many years as commissioner.
He is predeceased by his wife, Ellen (Sullivan) Lapinski. Dave is survived by his five children, Anne Mainwaring and her husband Michael of Ohio, Jean Kutz and her husband Joseph of Monroe Township, Daniel Lapinski and his wife Denise of Medford, Michael Lapinski and his wife Karen of Aberdeen, and David Lapinski at home, ten grandchildren, his sister Janie and her husband David and many other extended family and friends.
Dave passed away from complications of Covid19. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution that would support the health care workers during this crisis.
Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020