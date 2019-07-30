|
David Scott Rumpf
Carteret - David Scott Rumpf, 58, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born in Perth Amboy and was a lifelong resident of Carteret. He was an avid NASCAR and Giants fan and loved skiing, camping and fishing. David was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Carey Council #1280, a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 2235, all in Carteret. He was a former member of the Carteret Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 and a current member of the Green-Dreher Volunteer Fire Association in Newfoundland, PA.
He was predeceased by his father, Earl G. Rumpf, Jr. and his grandparents, Nan and Earl G. Rumpf, Sr. and Sophie (Kisko) and Louis Koropcsak.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Margaret A. Rumpf; his wife, Nancy (Fedroff) Rumpf; his sister, Gail A. Young and her husband, Robert J. Young, of Readington, NJ; his nephew, Gary Rumpf, Jr. and great-nephew, Gunnar Rumpf; his niece, Jayna (Rumpf) Stracensky and her husband, Brian, and great-niece and great-nephew, Madelyn and Kyle Stracensky. Also, survived by his step-children, Derek Wahl and Nicole Wahl and her fiancé, Michael Irizarry, and his grandson, Lukas Irizarry.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday 5 to 8 PM at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Fr. Sean Winters of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret will hold a service at 7 PM. On Thursday, we will meet at 10:30 AM at the funeral home and will begin leaving at 11:00 AM for the interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery on Florida Grove Road in Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, as a special thanks to Dr. Porcelli and all the nurses and staff, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's University Hospital, 254 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019