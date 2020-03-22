Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
1976 - 2020
Woodbridge - Dave Sepanski, 44, of Woodbridge passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at NYU Langone Hospital in New York.

Born, February 10, 1976 in Perth Amboy, Dave was raised and resided in Carteret, NJ. He was a graduate of Berkeley College and has resided in Woodbridge for the past 15 years.

Anyone who knew Dave knew that he was the most loving father and spouse a family could ask for. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.

Dave was predeceased by his father Donald Sepanski. He is survived by his mother Dolores Sepanski, his wife of 10 years, Tiffany Sepanski, daughter, Brinley Sepanski and several cousins.

Dave will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a devoted person, who was truly passionate for Music, Drumming, Yankees Baseball, Jets Football and for his jovial and giving heart.

His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Readng. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to in honor of Dave.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
