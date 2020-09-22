David Seth Schlesinger
New Brunswick - David Seth Schlesinger was born in NYC on September 3, 1959 and died on September 14, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Schlesinger. David is survived by his daughter Maya Schlesinger of Davis, California, his mother Elflriede Schlesinger of New Brunswick, NJ, sister Adrienne Schlesinger Aldermeshian and her husband Hrair, Holmdel, NJ and his longtime partner Dana Scruggs of Indiana.
David grew up in Highland Park, NJ, attended Highland Park High School, University of Colorado,Boulder and eventually graduated from Rutgers University with high honors. Following supplemental education David became a computer programmer, working as a manager at CBA Corporation. He also worked on his own as a consultant for many other businesses.
David was an avid cyclist and skier, getting outdoors whenever he could. He also became a dedicated environmental activist. Dearly loved by family and friends he maintained a close connection with the "boys" from Highland Park. A private funeral will be held on September 17, 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations in his memory can be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or via their website www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift
Donations in his name will be directed to the Mohican Center in Blairstown, NJ, a place he frequented with Maya.