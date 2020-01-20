|
David Steven Shawiak
South Plainfield - David S. Shawiak, 21, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of South Plainfield and attended South Plainfield High School. An avid NY Yankee fan, he also loved to play baseball.
David was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Natalizio, his paternal grandparents, Marian and Benjamin Shawiak, uncle Donato (Danny) Natalizio, III and aunts Michelle Shawiak, Dawn Leeds and Deborah Natalizio.
David is survived by his parents Daniel and Carmella Shawiak of South Plainfield, sisters Christine, Eva and Rihanna Shawiak, all of South Plainfield, uncles Benjamin, Robert and his wife RoseAnn and Steven and his wife Barbara Shawiak and Costa and Sam Natalizio. He also leaves behind his aunts; Donna Hanna and her husband Scott, Sally Truong and her husband Ty, Patricia Ibarra and husband Victor, Lucretia Ibarra and husband Raul. His cousins; Robert and Russell Shawiak, Benjamin and Marcus Shawiak, Eddie and Christine Lane, David and Ashley Hanna, Tyana and Jadealyn Truong, Brandon and Ryan Vu, Ciaro Ibarra, Corey, Blake and Seth Leeds, Marissa Natalizio and Jocelyn and Alex Ibarra will miss him dearly.
A memorial gathering celebrating David's life will be held at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm with a service beginning at 7:30 pm.
To send online condolences to the Shawiak family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020