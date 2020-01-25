|
|
David Tillberg
Carteret - Fourteen year old David Tillberg, born August 10, 2005, passed away tragically at University Hospital in Newark on the early morning of January 23, 2020.
David was a student at Carteret Middle School, one with aspirations of becoming a police officer. He was a fun-loving, humorous teen, one with the exceptional ability to spread joy and laughter. His smile was as contagious as it was bright, and he brought with him a spirit of playfulness wherever he went.
David loved video games, music, singing, spending time with friends, skateboarding, and the outdoors. From his way of using words to the artwork that he made, his creative and original mind was one that he carried throughout his life. It is of little wonder that he loved the beauty of nature, especially oceans and beautiful skies.
David's loss will be felt greatly by his friends and family; the world lesser for the absence of such a bright soul. He is survived by his mother, Natalie Santiago, stepfather Fernando, and siblings Deanna, Brianna, Adrianna, Isabelle and Fernando Jr, his grandmother, Olga, his aunts, Ann Marie and Nicole, his cousins, Chris and Morgan.
A viewing and prayer service will be held for family and friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
The family of David Tillberg would like to extend their gratitude to the first responders of Carteret, the dive team of Sayerville, and the staff of University Hospital.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020