Services
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
View Map
Resources
David W. Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David W. Thompson Obituary
David W. Thompson

North Plainfield - David Wesley Thompson, 67, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at home in North Plainfield.

Born and raised in North Plainfield, he graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1971.

After attending community college, David worked as a supervisor in manufacturing for many years. More recently, he worked as a truck driver with Herman Trucking Co. before retiring several years ago.

David was longtime member of several model airplane flying clubs and held a pilot's license and instrument rating certification.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lorraine, who died in 2010. Surviving are his father, Ralph; his brother, David (and his wife, Darlene); nieces and nephews, Ralph E., Karen (and her husband, Gregg) and Julie (and her husband, Keith)

Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Saturday, April 20th at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway. Visitation will be Friday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
