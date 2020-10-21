1/1
David Welsh
David Welsh

Edion - David J. Welsh, 64, of Edison died on Saturday October 17, 2020 suddenly at home. Born in Philadelphia he was the owner of his own business, Tivid Productions, until retiring.

Son of the late Walter and Regina Focose Welsh he is also predeceased by his brother Michael Welsh. He is survived by his wife BJ Griffiths Welsh of Edison; his son Dylan Welsh of Edison; his "Little Miss" Taylor Welsh of Edison; his siblings Walter Welsh and his wife Nancy of Houston, Texas, Rose Leonardi and her husband Al of Palm Coast, Florida, Jeanne Donnelly and her husband John of Palm Coast, Florida, Cathleen Welsh of North Brunswick and James Welsh of Philadelphia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen and will be live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday October 25, 2020 at 2pm (a link may be found at the church's website: fpcweb.org). Cremation was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church at 270 Woodbridge Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
