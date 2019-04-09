Services
Somerset - David York, 64, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home. Born in Somerville, he was the son of Warren and Jean (Smith) York. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset. He worked as a material handler for Rustoleum in Somerset for many years. He loved the outdoors, cars and animals.

David is survived by his wife, Jamie Righetti York, 2 daughters, Tatiana Righetti and Anitelle York, both of Somerset, 2 brothers, Raymond and his wife Pat York of Clinton and Daniel and his wife Laura of Somerset.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the East Millstone United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, East Millstone. Visiting will be from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 9:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 9, 2019
