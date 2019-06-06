Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Somerset - Dawn A. Boisvert, 53, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in New Brunswick, and was raised in Edison before moving to North Carolina where she resided for ten years. In 1997 she moved back to New Jersey and soon thereafter met her husband Kevin through their shared interest in music. She and her husband Kevin eventually resided in the town of Somerset. Dawn graduated from Edison High School, and then went on to graduate from fitness school in Hawaii. She worked for Merck as a document specialist before fulfilling her dream of starting her own international needlework finishing business, A Sweet Stitch, LLC. She also taught classes and was the finisher for Needlework's Delight. She enjoyed music, cats, the outdoors, wildlife, flowers and gardening. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Dawn was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Anne Bekiarian. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Boisvert; her beloved cat, Bonnie Belle; brother, Mark Bekiarian; and sister, Donna Bekiarian.

Following her wishes, Dawn will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 6, 2019
