Dawn Brokaw



Whiting NJ - Dawn Brokaw, 85, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at The Pines at Whiting. Born in Bound Brook, Dawn was the daughter of the late Harold Dingman and loving parents Marita Brown (Dingman) Harman and Charlie Harman. Dawn was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, and Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Orange Memorial Hospital, other hospitals in NJ and PA, and the Bound Brook schools. Dawn also worked for her husband, Dr. Robert T. Brokaw, DDS in Bound Brook for many years. Dawn was an avid gardener, a member of Woman's Club, an organizer of the BBHS reunion, and loved to stay in touch with friends and relatives. Dawn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert T. Brokaw in 2016. She is survived by her children, Robert E. Brokaw; Debra Riggins; Kenneth Brokaw and Kathleen Titko; her grandchildren, Robert, Eric, Kristen, Kelly, Michael, Jason, Shaun, Brielle, Brad, Samantha and Emma; brother, Dennis Dingman; sister, Charleen Galeta and sister-in-law, Patricia Apgar.



The family will have a private funeral service, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook. Friends may attend the burial at Bound Brook Cemetery at 2:15 PM, Tuesday. We kindly ask that everyone wear face masks at the cemetery and to socially distance. We thank you for your understanding during this time.









