Dawn Karol Dukinas
Piscataway - Dawn Karol Dukinas (maiden name Weiss) of Piscataway, NJ died Thursday evening March 21, 2019 at her home after being ill for a number of months.
Born in Luzerne, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Weiss and Claire Mooney Weiss. Dawn is predeceased by her brother Nicholas Weiss (died Feb 24, 2008) and Louise Weiss McCaffrey Gelok (died June 24, 2014).
Her mother Claire died when Dawn was a baby and she was raised by her loving Aunt/"Mother" Mary Mooney Stogoski Valungavich (died Jan 20, 1990), "Daddy" Joseph Stogoski (died 1937) and step father Anthony Valungavich (died Nov 9, 1989). Dawn grew up in Wyoming, PA with her parents and sister Claire Stogoski Ginanni (died Sep 15, 2008) , married Donald R. Dukinas (died Dec 30, 2003) and moved to Dunellen, NJ in 1951 and then to her current home in Piscataway NJ in 1958 until her death.
Dawn worked most recently in the Production Department of Hoechst Pharmaceuticals (currently Sanofi Aventis) in Bridgewater, NJ for 15 years until she retired in 1985, her prior jobs included RCA, Revlon and Beecham Pharmaceuticals. She volunteered at Arbor Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She belonged to the Middlesex Friends of the Library, Traveling Seniors meeting at St. Luke's Catholic Church in North Plainfield and enjoyed traveling especially to Europe. She enjoyed cooking, creating new recipes and spending time with family and friends.
She had 2 daughters, Bonnie Dukinas Buono Charkowick (husband Frank) and Gayle Dukinas Heffernan (husband Michael) both of Middlesex, NJ.
Bonnie preceded her mom in death on June 18, 2017 at 61 years. Bonnie was very active in the Middlesex area in the Middlesex Area Women's Club, FISH Hospitality, Rawhide Rescue, Penny Lane Rescue, Somerset County Dog Obedience Club, Nursing Home dog therapy program, Knitting Club and Lord Sterling Stables Therapeutic Horse-Riding program for autistic children. Dawn greatly missed Bonnie in these past 2 years as she was a vibrant part of the community and family.
Dawn had five grandchildren (Scott Buono (wife Kristen), Carissa Buono Stanczak (husband Chris), Kyle Buono, John Heffernan, Patrick Heffernan) and 3 great-grandchildren (Thomas Stanczak, James Stanczak, Jack Buono).
Dawn had wonderful neighbors that lived by her and was always grateful for their kindness, love and support over so many years.
A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm, with a Memorial Service starting at 1 pm. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.mundyfh.com
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to FISH Hospitality PO Box 170, Dunellen, NJ 08812-0170 or Zarephath Health Center, P.O. Box 9182, Zarephath, NJ 08890.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 26, 2019