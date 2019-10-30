|
Dawn Leming
East Brunswick - Dawn Leming, age 61 of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully Oct. 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in Spotswood and South River before moving to East Brunswick 20 years ago. Dawn was a special education teacher in Jamesburg for 30 years, where she taught basic skills to special needs students. She was very active with the teachers union and served as a union rep. She also sold jewelry for Lia Sophia Jewelry. Dawn loved to spend time on her deck with all her flowers. She loved the beach and traveling to warm places. She spent many vacations on Long Beach Island.
She is predeceased by her father Richard Leming in April of this year.
Surviving are her son Dalton Bloodgood, her life partner Mark Marciano, her mother Phyllis Dominiecki Leming, her sisters and their husbands Denise Kragh and Michael, Deirdre Resch and Alan, her nieces and nephews Patrice and Benjamin Resch, Brianna and Michael Kragh, her aid Terri Varga and many other cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Friday 6pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a private cremation to follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 4pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's name may be made to CurePSP Foundation 30 East Padonia Road Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093-9923.
Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019