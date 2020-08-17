1/
Dawn Sidders-Muuss
Dawn Sidders-Muuss

Edison - Dawn Sidders-Muuss, 73, of Edison, passed away peacefully, at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, she resided in Edison for 52 years.

Dawn was a Lieutenant with the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office, retiring in 1994, after 25 years of service. She loved the beach and traveling to NC, where she was a volunteer at The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City, NC. Dawn enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard Muuss(d.1994); her parents, Alfred and Shirley Sidders, and her siblings, Alfred Sidders and Mary Sidders.

Surviving is her daughters, Stacey Haines(David), of Edison, and Alisa Meggison of Sidney, ME; siblings, Evelyn Burgert of Albuquerque, NM, and Edward Sidders of Edison; five grandchildren, Gregor, Connor, Ryan, Ashley, and Kendall; one goddaughter, Amanda Barone, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12-3 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen.

Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Share Our Strength@ shareourstrength.org.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
