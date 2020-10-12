Dawn Vicki Wolfe
Manasquan - Dawn Vicki Wolfe, 73, of Manasquan, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Dawn was born on Thursday, May 22, 1947, in Summit, New Jersey, to William and Dorothea Dunkel. She grew up in New Providence and Berkeley Heights, where she graduated from Governor Livingston High School in 1965. Dawn lived in the Meyersville section of Long Hill Township for approximately 30 years. When she and her husband, Richard T. Wolfe, married in 1999, they settled in Millington, and then retired to Manasquan.
Through the years she was a devoted community servant. Dawn was a member of the Meyersville Presbyterian Church and Meyersville Grange. She was also a supporter of her sons, Justin, Jason, and Joshua, in the Long Hill Township Little League, Somerset Hills Soccer Club, Long Hill Township Cub Scouts, Watchung Hills Pop Warner Football, and various activities at Watchung Hills Regional High School. Later on she was a proud member of the "Tea Pots" women's club, as well as local volleyball and bocce social clubs. Dawn loved to travel with her husband, Richard. Together, they traveled throughout the Caribbean as well as to Alaska on several occasions.
Dawn worked at the Long Hill Township Town Hall for over 30 years. During this time she was the Planning and Zoning Administrator and served on both the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Dawn was also an active member, and served as the President, of the New Jersey Association of Planning and Zoning Administrators for many years.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Richard T. Wolfe, of Manasquan, New Jersey; son, Justin Kuhns and daughter-in-law, Susan Kuhns of Boston, Georgia; son, Jason Kuhns and daughter-in-law Jennie Kuhns of Wall Township, New Jersey; son, Joshua Kuhns and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Kuhns of Titusville, New Jersey; step-daughter Heather Berardi of Feasterville, Pennsylvania; step-son, Scott Wolfe and daughter-in-law Katie Wolfe of Hillsboro, New Jersey; and nephew Kevin Garcia of Gillette. She is also survived by several grandchildren to include Raney Binion, Wyatt Kuhns, and Morgan Kuhns of Boston, Georgia; Evan and Alex Kuhns of Titusville, New Jersey; Gage, Chayse, and Cash Berardi of Feasterville, Pennsylvania; and Nathan and Bailey Wolfe of Hillsboro, New Jersey.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home, 1012 Valley Road, Gillette, New Jersey 07933. For those attending, the family requests the use of masks and social distancing for the safety of all.
A Virtual Zoom Visitation will be available for those who wish to participate from home.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 899 9191 4239
Passcode: 005896
The family extends a special appreciation to Dr. Madhurima Anne and her staff at HOPE Tower at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Holisticare Hospice for their compassion, expert care, and comfort during Dawn's illness. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net