Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1920 - 2019
Deaconess Lucille Barnette Obituary
Deaconess Lucille Barnette

- - Deaconess Lucille Barnette, 99, transitioned peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 at home. Lucille was born in Somerville, NJ on January 1, 1920.

She worked as an inspector at Art Color Printing Company for over 20 years. She also worked at Edward P. Paul and Injectron before retiring. At an early age, she became a member of Saint Thomas A.M.E. Church in Somerville, NJ. Upon moving to Plainfield she became a member of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, where Lucille willingly served the Lord in many capacities, particularly in Church School.

She is survived by her daughter, Louise Patillo, three grand-children, Derek Patillo, Lisa Spicer, and Kimberly Morris (Steven), 5 great grand-children and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church located at 630 East Front Street Plainfield, NJ, with viewing at 9 AM and funeral at 11 AM. Arrangements by Judkins www.judkinscolonialhome
Published in Courier News on July 25, 2019
