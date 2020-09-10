Mrs. Debbie A. Dorrell
- - Mrs. Debbie A. Dorrell, age 61, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Dorrell, married for 35 years. Mr. and Mrs. Dorrell met on the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad in 1985.
She was born on February 20, 1959 in Neptune, New Jersey, to the late Willie P. (Buitenhuis) and Leonardus H. LeBrun.
Mrs. Dorrell was a graduate of Monroe Township High School, Class of 1977. Mrs. Dorrell graduated with a degree in nursing from the Medical Center at Princeton's School of Nursing. She went on to work as a nurse at Princeton Medical Center and various nursing homes. Mrs. Dorrell volunteered with the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad with her husband.
She enjoyed sewing and collecting gnomes. She dearly loved her son, Robert D. Dorrell; and her husband, as well as her beloved daschunds.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sister, Marcia Stout; and her brothers, Leonardus LeBrun, and Alfred LeBrun.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick with Rev. Michael J. Jendrek as officiant. The family will receive friends immediately following services on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org
or to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County and New Jersey, DRBC, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067, please make checks payable to DRBC.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.