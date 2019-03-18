Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Resources
Monroe Twp. - Deborah L. (Nowitzke) Ahmed passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. She was 72 years old. Mrs. Ahmed was born in New Brunswick and was raised North Brunswick. She resided in Milltown before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1976. She was an office manager for Petri Insurance Co. in Milltown before working as a school lunch aide for the Monroe Twp. School System, and later worked in Customer Service for Conair in East Windsor. She retired in 2012.

She is survived by her husband, Kazim Ahmed, Sr. of Monroe Twp., three children, Kristen Purdy and her husband Michael, Sr. of Chesterfield, Tara Ahmed of East Windsor, and Kazim Ahmed, Jr. and his wife Dereth of Plumstead Twp., her sister, Dorothy Montanti of Monroe Twp., six grandchildren, Michael Purdy, Jr., Morgan Randall, Sarah Purdy, Savannah Ahmed, Alexandria Ahmed, and Kyle Ahmed, and many other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 7-9pm on Wednesday March 20, 2019 and from 9-10am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A funeral service will be 10:00am on Thursday at the funeral home followed by Interment in East Windsor Cemetery, East Windsor Twp.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019
