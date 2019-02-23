|
Deborah Mento
Old Bridge - Deborah Mento, 70, of Old Bridge passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Survived by her husband, Frank; her child, Ryan-Brighid of Millersville, PA; her daughter and future son-in-law, Carly and Martin McLoughlin of Brooklyn, NY; and her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Stephen Walsh Holderness II of Cherry Hill, NJ. A visitation will be Sunday, February 24, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral service will be Monday, February 25 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 91 West Main Street, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences and directions can be found on freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019