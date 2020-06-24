Deborah Williams James
Somerset - Deborah "Debbie" E. Williams James of Somerset, NJ, 70, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Baltimore, MD but grew up in Somerset, NJ. Ms. James was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1968 and earned an Associate Degree from Raritan Valley Community College.

Ms. James worked many years for J & J and E.R. Squibb. Most recently she was a Permit Expediter at Franklin Township until her illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony James, her parents, Thomas Williams and Hannah Williams, brother Gilford Williams, and sister Gloria Williams.

Surviving Ms. James are her stepson, Michael Sawyer, and a host of cousins and friends. A private service will be held at Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
