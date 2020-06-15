Deborah Wilson
Sayreville - Deborah A. Ahrens Wilson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Edison. Born in Watertown, NY, Debby had resided in Sayreville for over 30 years. Debby was a proud homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved creating. Most recently she could be found sewing face masks for family and friends alike. She was an active communicant and parishioner of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville, where she was a member of the OLV Adult Choir, the Right to Life Group and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Debby was also a Columbiette with the OLV Council.
She is predeceased by her husband Steven in 2014 and her mother Lorraine Leonard Ahrens.
Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Stephanie Jones and her husband William, Christopher Wilson and his wife Kimberly, her cherished granddaughters Brianna and Marina Wilson, Emma and Carly Jones, her father George Ahrens, her siblings Doris Rogers, Anita, Charles, George and Brenda Ahrens and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Thursday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 9:30am mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society 42 Main St. Sayreville NJ 08872.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Sayreville - Deborah A. Ahrens Wilson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Edison. Born in Watertown, NY, Debby had resided in Sayreville for over 30 years. Debby was a proud homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved creating. Most recently she could be found sewing face masks for family and friends alike. She was an active communicant and parishioner of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville, where she was a member of the OLV Adult Choir, the Right to Life Group and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Debby was also a Columbiette with the OLV Council.
She is predeceased by her husband Steven in 2014 and her mother Lorraine Leonard Ahrens.
Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Stephanie Jones and her husband William, Christopher Wilson and his wife Kimberly, her cherished granddaughters Brianna and Marina Wilson, Emma and Carly Jones, her father George Ahrens, her siblings Doris Rogers, Anita, Charles, George and Brenda Ahrens and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Thursday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 9:30am mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society 42 Main St. Sayreville NJ 08872.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.