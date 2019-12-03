Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Helena Church
950 Grove Ave
Edison, NJ
Resources
Debra A. Coelho

Debra A. Coelho Obituary
Debra A. Coelho

Bedminster - Debra A. Coelho 64, died Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband. She was born August 22, 1955 in Newark, NJ to the late Dominic and Marie (Scala) Policastro.

Debra was currently at Raritan Valley Bus Co. and previously employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Debra is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Urban J. Coelho and her sister Lynn Sanchez and husband Lucky. She is predeceased by brothers Donald and Jeffrey and sister Michelle.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Helena Church 950 Grove Ave., Edison, NJ, followed by an Inurnment at St Gertrude Cemetery 53 Inman Ave, Colonia, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
