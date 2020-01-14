Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Tennent Cemetery
Manalapan, NJ
Debra A. Macaluso

Debra A. Macaluso Obituary
Debra A. Macaluso

North Plainfield - Debra A. Macaluso, 69, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she grew up in Matawan and graduated from Matawan Regional High School. She spent the last 35 years in North Plainfield. Debbie worked for AT&T/Lucent Technologies for over 30 years. She loved cooking, reading, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Dell and her loving daughter Holly Happe. Surviving are her husband Robert Macaluso of 45 years, her daughter Amy Macaluso, her sister Cynthia and her husband Steven Bottari, as well as her nieces and nephew.

A graveside service will be held on Friday January 17th at 11am at the Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the . For additonal info please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
