Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Carteret - Debra DiBelardino (Holland), 67 of Carteret passed away Monday April 6th at Overlook Hospital, Summit with her loving husband by her side.

Born in Newark, Debbie lived in Colonia and moved to Carteret. She was employed at Pathmark in the clerical department and also a clerk with FM Sylvan in Perth Amboy. Debbie was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Carteret.

Debbie loved to do puzzles, crafts and drink coffee. She loved to take anniversary cruises to Bermuda and family trips to Sea Isle City. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband Lou and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a friend Bill W. for many years and took great pride in helping other friends of Bill W. She was known for her infectious laughter, and remembered for her kindness, generosity, and selflessness. Debbie was all heart.

She is predeceased by her brothers Gary and Craig Holland. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of forty six years Lou DiBelardino, devoted children Michelle DiBelardino-Nigro and her husband Erik, Michael DiBelardino and his wife Loriann, her sister Lisa Zrodskey, and her cherished grandchildren Alexis, Olivia, Evan, Anthony and Lucia.

Funeral services are private under the direction of the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Av., Port Reading. Private entombment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, 1275 York Ave., NY, NY 10065.

Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
